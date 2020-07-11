Business

Fosun’s Gland plans IPO

Gland Pharma, majority owned by Chinese pharma major Fosun Pharma, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for an initial public offering.

The drugmaker has proposed a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹1,250 crore. Under the IPO, 34,863,635 equity shares will be offered for sale, including up to 19,368,686 equity shares of the Chinese promoter (Fosun Singapore) and up to 15,494,949 equity shares of other selling shareholders – Gland Celsus, Empower Trust and Nilay Trust.

Gland markets products under a B2B model.

