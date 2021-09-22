Fossil brings Gen 6 smart watch to India

FSL4013827

NEW DELHI

22 September 2021 22:50 IST

American watchmaker Fossil on Wednesday introduced its newest generation of wearable — the Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch — in the India market. The watch is priced between ₹23,995 and ₹24,995 and would be available for purchase September 27 onwards via company’s website and Amazon, besides select offline retail stores.

“For the first time, the product will be available for purchase in India, at the same time as it will globally, said Johnson Verghese, MD, Fossil Group, India.

This is the first smartwatch powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, the company said, adding it provided users faster application load times, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption. The watch can reach 80% charge in just over 30 minutes, and offers features such as heart-rate tracking, SpO2 sensor and speaker functionality, among others.

Advertising

Advertising