Formulations, U.S. market boost Aurobindo Pharma in Q1

Drugmaker reports 23% increase in net profit

Aurobindo Pharma has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹780.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30, an increase of 22.81% from the year earlier period’s ₹635.68 crore. Revenue from operations at ₹5,924.78 crore (₹5444.60 crore) is an increase of 8.81%, while total income at ₹6,040.37 crore is 10.62% higher compared to ₹5,460.38 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Driving the growth for the Hyderabad-headquartered pharma major was a 15.6% growth in the U.S. formulations revenue at ₹3,107.1 crore (₹2,688.4 crore). At ₹425.5 crore, the revenue from ARV (Anti-Retroviral) formulations was an increase of 33.6% over the year earlier period’s ₹318.5 crore. Together, they helped push up total formulations revenue by 9.2% even as the revenue from Europe and Growth Markets declined.

Revenue from API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for the quarter was ₹780.2 cr or 6.5% higher than the year earlier period’s ₹732.2 crore.

On a sequential basis, Aurobindo Pharma’s revenue from operations was 3.8% lower from the ₹6,158.4 crore in the quarter ended March. The net profit declined 8.2% compared to the ₹849.8 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

Managing Director N. Govindarajan said, “amidst challenging times, we have started the financial year by reporting a healthy performance. We have ensured the business continuity without compromising the safety and wellbeing of our employees. We are committed to adhere to quality standards by investing continuously and developing a differentiated product pipeline for a sustainable growth.”

A release from Aurobindo Pharma said the research and development (R&D) spend in the quarter was ₹254.5 crore or 4.3% of revenues. During the period, received final approval for 10 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) from the USFDA.

The company has approved an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹1.