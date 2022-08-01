Former Tesla CIO founded Tekion to hire 400 people in India

August 01, 2022 21:10 IST

Bengaluru

Tekion, an automotive retail cloud firm, said it would hire more than 400 people in the country in the next two months. Tekion’s talent acquisition teams would visit engineering colleges across India to recruit 400 engineers, who would be part of the company’s global innovation team, the company said. California-based Tekion, founded in 2016 by tech innovator and former CIO of Tesla Jay Vijayan, has more than 2,000 innovators across facilities in India, the U.S., Canada, France, and Germany.