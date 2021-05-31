Former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan’s Mensa Brands raises $50 mn

Company to acquire over 50 brands in next 3 years

Mensa Brands, established by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, has raised $50 million in a combination of debt and equity. The Series A round was led by Accel Partners and Norwest Venture Partners. Angel investors including Mukesh Bansal, Kunal Shah and Rahul Mehta were also part of it. Mensa, which aims to create a technology-led ‘House of Brands’ for e-commerce, has the mandate to acquire over 50 brands across categories, including home and apparel, in the next three years.