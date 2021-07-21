Former JLL India chief Ramesh Nair is Colliers’ new India CEO

Bengaluru

21 July 2021 10:35 IST

‘Ramesh will use his considerable industry experience to add value beyond the boundaries of India and develop services, expand client relationships, and attract other talented professionals to the company,’ the company said in a statement.

Colliers, a professional services and investment management company, has announced the appointment of Ramesh Nair as its Chief Executive Officer for India and Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, with immediate effect.

Mr. Nair joins Colliers from JLL India, where he held the position of CEO & Country Head, leading over 12,000 people. He had a long stint with JLL from 1999. He brought a wide range of experience in working across diverse asset classes and markets, advising leading domestic and multinational owners, investors, and occupiers, said Colliers in a statement on Wednesday.

“As Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Ramesh will use his considerable industry experience to add value beyond the boundaries of India and develop services, expand client relationships, and attract other talented professionals to the company,” it further said.

Advertising

Advertising

Based in Mumbai, Mr. Nair will work in partnership with Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director of Colliers in India, to lead the business.

“Colliers’ decentralised operating model, enterprising culture, service excellence, mindset and global branding make me excited about what we can achieve for our clients in India and Asia,” said Mr. Nair.