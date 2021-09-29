BusinessCHENNAI 29 September 2021 20:39 IST
Former Indian Bank MD appointed NSDL MD
Former Indian Bank managing director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru has been appointed as MD & CEO of National Securities and Depositories Ltd.
She assumed charge on September 22. The appointment was ratified by the shareholders on Wednesday, NSDL said in a statement.
Ms. Chunduru is a post graduate in commerce from the Andhra University. She has about 37 years of experience in the banking domain. She served as MD & CEO of the Indian Bank from September 2018 to August 2021.
