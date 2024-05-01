GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Godrej Group firms to continue working on Vikhroli land development

May 01, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The two groups that have been proposed to be formed post the split of the Godrej Group would continue to work together to execute development projects at Vikhroli, a Mumbai suburb, where Godrej & Boyce, the group to be controlled by Jamshyd Godrej, owns 3000 acres of land.

Mr. Jamshyd Godrej, MD, Godrej & Boyce (G&B) said, “Future development of Vikhroli presents a unique opportunity to create a holistic space in the metropolis of Mumbai where urban development and biodiversity co-exists harmoniously. Godrej Construction and Godrej Properties bring complementary strengths, and this has translated into the launch of successful real estate projects in Vikhroli.”

Godrej Construction is a Godrej and Boyce Group company, which will be known as Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), while Godrej Properties will be a group company of Godrej Industries Group (GIG) to be controlled Nadir and Adi Godrej.

Late Tuesday night the Godrej family announced an ownership realignment in the group companies. GEG will comprise G&B and affiliates, with presence in aerospace, aviation, defence, and motors. GIG will comprise five companies including Godrej Consumer Products.

