Former FM Arun Jaitley conferred with ET Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday was conferred posthumously the Lifetime Achievement award for Public Service at the Economic Times Award 2019.

While receiving the award, Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta Jaitley said he always kept the country first, and everything else came after that.

The second thing that Jaitley held high was ethics, she said here while receiving the ET award.

“He loved the high quality of ethics, which I am glad he has passed it on to our children. At least these two things will be carried forward by my son and daughter,” she added.