Former CEC Arora joins board of advisors of International IDEA that supports sustainable democracies

Former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has joined the board of advisors of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), an inter-governmental organisation based in Stockholm.

The Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr. Arora was invited to join the International IDEA’s board of advisors.

“Arora brings rich leadership experience, knowledge and skills to contribute significantly to the working of the international institute. The institute is assisted by a 15-member board of advisors who are eminent personalities or experts from a wide variety of backgrounds,” it said.

The international organisation, with a mission to support sustainable democracy worldwide, currently has 34 member countries which include large and small, older and newer democracies from all continents. India was one of the founding members of IDEA.

Mr. Arora was India’s 23rd Chief Election Commissioner from December 2, 2018 to April 12 this year. He had joined the EC as an Election Commissioner in September 2017.

The poll panel said it firmly believes in deepening and strengthening democracies worldwide through knowledge sharing among election management bodies.

While serving as the chair of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB) and Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA) under Mr. Arora’s tenure, the EC ensured further enhancement of capacity building.