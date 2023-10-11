ADVERTISEMENT

ForgeTech India 2023 to be held in Pune from Nov. 3

October 11, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIFI Southern Region Chairman Vinoth Kumar (centre) along with AIFI Director S. Muralishankar (left) and Vidyashankar Krishnan spoke about the third edition of India’s forging industry conference and exhibition.

The third edition of the Indian forging industry conference and exhibition titled ‘ForgeTech India 2023’ will be held at Pune from November 3 to 5.

About 600 delegates are expected to take part in the event organised by the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI). The third edition will be held under the leadership of AIFI President Vikas Bajaj, AIFI Vice President and ForgeTech India 2023 Convenor Yash J. Munot and co-convenor Asheet Pasricha, said AIFI Southern Region Chairman Vinoth Kumar at a press meet.

Currently, AIFI has over 200 members, accounting for more than 80% of the total production of the Indian forging industry. The role of AIFI is to promote and develop the Indian forging industry to meet the demands and expectations of forging customers and end users, both domestic and global by improving the business environment, said AIFI Director S. Muralishankar.

It is a biennial event. The second edition was held in Chennai during 2019. Thereafter, it could not be held due to the pandemic. The next edition will be held in the South, said AIFI Director Vidyashankar Krishnan.

