Forex reserve cover for imports increases to 11.4 months

The country’s foreign exchange reserves cover for imports increased to 11.4 months as of end December 2019 from the 10.4 months in September 2019, the Reserve Bank of India said in the half yearly report on foreign exchange management.

As on December end the foreign exchange reserves stood at $459.86 billion as compared to $ 433.71 billion in September. The reserves stood at $481 billion as on May 1, latest data showed.

“At the end of December 2019, the foreign exchange reserves cover of imports increased to 11.4 months from 10.4 months at end-September 2019,” the report said.

The ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to reserves, which was 25.2% at end-September 2019, declined to 23.2% at end-December 2019.

The ratio of volatile capital flows (including cumulative portfolio inflows and outstanding short-term debt) to reserves declined from 86.3% at end-September 2019 to 82.6% at end-December 2019, the report added.