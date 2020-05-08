Business

Forex reserve cover for imports increases to 11.4 months

The country’s foreign exchange reserves cover for imports increased to 11.4 months as of end December 2019 from the 10.4 months in September 2019, the Reserve Bank of India said in the half yearly report on foreign exchange management.

As on December end the foreign exchange reserves stood at $459.86 billion as compared to $ 433.71 billion in September. The reserves stood at $481 billion as on May 1, latest data showed.

“At the end of December 2019, the foreign exchange reserves cover of imports increased to 11.4 months from 10.4 months at end-September 2019,” the report said.

The ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to reserves, which was 25.2% at end-September 2019, declined to 23.2% at end-December 2019.

The ratio of volatile capital flows (including cumulative portfolio inflows and outstanding short-term debt) to reserves declined from 86.3% at end-September 2019 to 82.6% at end-December 2019, the report added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 10:50:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/forex-reserve-cover-for-imports-increases-to-114-months/article31537998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY