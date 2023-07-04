HamberMenu
Foreign universities likely to see pent-up demand post Covid, says GoStudy

Overseas study consulting firm GoStudy to expand to tier Ii cities

July 04, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Universities in top study destinations like US, UK, Canada will likely see pent-up demand for international degrees resulting in surges in enrolment especially after Covid-related travel restrictions have been lifted, said GoStudy, an overseas education consultant.

“However, their pre-pandemic market share may not fully recover as English-medium education options continue to grow,” the firm said.

“As the world emerges from the pandemic, international students may find staying closer to home more attractive—for financial, safety, and cultural reasons—than it once was. Students now have more choices for finding the institution that’s the best fit.” it said.

As of 2022, about 13 lakh Indian students were studying abroad, according to data from Ministry of External Affairs, and India will eventually overtake China when it comes to the number of international students.

While engineering remains a popular course, there is a rising trend towards specialised courses in niche study areas, the firm added.

Having established physical presence in metros & key cities, GoStudy has announced expansion into Tier-2 cities to cater to more students seeking to study abroad.

The firm has decided to set up offices in Mangalore, Mysore, Vizag, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guntur, Kozhikode and Kolhapur to serve students in these localities.

The firm is also planning to hire about 250 people to cater to the expansion. “We firmly believe that adding proactive talent will further propel our company’s growth,” said Lakshmi Prabha, Managing Director, GoStudy.

Recently it was named as a ‘Great Place to Work’-certified organisation.

