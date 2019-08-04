Foreign investors pull out ₹2,881 crore in just two trading sessions in August

Continuing their selling spree, foreign investors have withdrawn a net amount of ₹2,881 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first two sessions of August on account of domestic as well as global headwinds.

According to latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a net sum of ₹2,632.58 crore from equities and ₹248.52 crore from the debt segment during August 1-2, taking the cumulative net outflow to ₹2,881.10 crore.

Prior to this, FPIs withdrew a net ₹2,985.88 crore from the Indian capital markets (both equity and debt) during July 1-31.

“FPIs withdrew more than they invested as the U.S.-China trade war has started brewing again which is not helping investors’ sentiments,” said Harsh Jain, COO at Groww.

Further, “the announcement of rate cuts by Fed in the U.S. has evoked confused reactions and added to the uncertainty,” he added.

FPIs were net buyers in the Indian capital markets in the first half of 2019, barring January. They infused a net ₹10,384.54 crore in June, ₹9,031.15 crore in May, ₹16,093 crore in April, ₹45,981 crore in March and ₹11,182 crore in February.

However, the trend reversed in July after the announcement of higher tax on FPIs registered as trusts and association of persons in the Union Budget for 2019-20, experts said.

The sentiments have also been impacted by slowdown in the economy, weak quarterly earnings and sub-par monsoon, among other factors, they added.