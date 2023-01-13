HamberMenu
Foreign exchange reserves slip in first week of year

Reserves fell to $561.58 billion in the week through January 6

January 13, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reuters

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $561.58 billion in the week through January 6, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

For the week ended December 30, the country's reserves were at $562.85 billion, down from $633.61 billion at the end of 2021.

The central bank has been intervening in the spot and forwards market to protect the rupee and prevent a rapid depreciation. The central bank, in the past, has said that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

The rupee was little changed in the week to January 6 after trading in a narrow range. However, for the current week ending January 13, it appreciated 1.7% against a subdued dollar.

