For now, debt monetisation not on agenda: Tarun Bajaj

23 July 2020 23:22 IST

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Thursday said monetisation of debt was not on the Centre’s agenda, while pointing out there were some positive signs in revenue collection.

“At this point, monetisation is not on the table at all. It has not been discussed with the central bank also,” he said.

He said revenues were rising and the Centre had also realised extra revenue from excise on fuels. “Let’s see, I will be in a better position to answer this after 3-4 months when I have data in hand,” he said at a virtual FICCI conference.

