Business

For now, debt monetisation not on agenda: Tarun Bajaj

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Thursday said monetisation of debt was not on the Centre’s agenda, while pointing out there were some positive signs in revenue collection.

“At this point, monetisation is not on the table at all. It has not been discussed with the central bank also,” he said.

He said revenues were rising and the Centre had also realised extra revenue from excise on fuels. “Let’s see, I will be in a better position to answer this after 3-4 months when I have data in hand,” he said at a virtual FICCI conference.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 11:24:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/for-now-debt-monetisation-not-on-agenda-tarun-bajaj/article32176281.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY