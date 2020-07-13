Tech Mahindra flies back 210 employees, kin from U.S.

Hyderabad

13 July 2020 22:26 IST

Information technology firm Tech Mahindra has facilitated the return of more than 210 employees and their dependents stranded in the U.S. as a result of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

“A special chartered flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport took off on July 13 to bring Tech Mahindra employees back to their homes and will land in Hyderabad, India on July 14,” the company said, Many employees of Tech Mahindra took to social media and appreciated the company for the gesture. Its move facilitating return of the employees and their dependents came a week after IT major Infosys brought an almost equal number of staff and their families on a chartered flight from San Francisco, U.S.

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said “Bringing our U.S.-based associates and their dependents back home conveys our commitment towards our core values of ensuring employees’ safety first. It reiterates Tech Mahindra’s ability to be adaptable and agile in keeping mission-critical systems on for global clients from anywhere in the world, even during times of crisis.”

The investments in digital collaboration tools over the years combined with a culture of working remotely has enabled the organisation to prepare for a world where people are physically separated from their workplaces at a large scale, the release said.