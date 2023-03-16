ADVERTISEMENT

Centre names Deepak Mohanty as chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority

March 16, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre has appointed Deepak Mohanty as chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and IES officer Mamta Shankar as whole-time member (economics) of the regulator.

Mr.Mohanty is a former whole-time member of PFRDA, a post to which he was appointed on retirement as Reserve Bank of India Executive Director. As Chairperson, he will get a consolidated salary of ₹4.50 lakh per month (without facility of house and car).

Ms.Shankar, who belongs to IES 1993 batch, was Senior Economic Adviser, Department of Food and Public Distribution. Their appointments were notified in separate orders on March 14 by the Department of Financial Services, Union Ministry of Finance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US