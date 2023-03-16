Centre names Deepak Mohanty as chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority

March 16, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Centre has appointed Deepak Mohanty as chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and IES officer Mamta Shankar as whole-time member (economics) of the regulator.

Mr.Mohanty is a former whole-time member of PFRDA, a post to which he was appointed on retirement as Reserve Bank of India Executive Director. As Chairperson, he will get a consolidated salary of ₹4.50 lakh per month (without facility of house and car).

Ms.Shankar, who belongs to IES 1993 batch, was Senior Economic Adviser, Department of Food and Public Distribution. Their appointments were notified in separate orders on March 14 by the Department of Financial Services, Union Ministry of Finance.