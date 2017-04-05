Dr. Reddy’s unit receives two USFDA observations

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) plant of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has received two observations on completion of an audit by the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). The regulator has issued “a Form 483 with two observations, which we are addressing,” the company informed the stock exchange on Tuesday.The Form is issued at the “conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgement may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.” Through its issue, the company’s management is notified of the objectionable conditions. Last month, USFDA had completed an inspection of the company’s formulation manufacturing facility at Duwada, Visakhapatnam and issued Form 483 with 13 observations.