For Business PagesCyient Q1 net drops 10%

Cyient Q1 net dips 10%, revenue drops 8.9%

Global engineering and technology solutions firm Cyient has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹81.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, a 10.4% drop from the ₹89.9 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations at ₹991.7 crore (₹1,089 crore) was lower by 8.93%. MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said the results for the quarter were better than expectations.

