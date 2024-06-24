Amara Raja arm inks pact to license Gotion’s LFP tech for lithium-ion cells 

Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) has signed a technical licensing agreement with Gotion High-Tech Co. subsidiary GIB EnergyX Slovakia s.r.o. to get access to Gotion’s LFP technology for lithium-ion cells.

The agreement, as part of which GIB EnergyX will license Gotion’s LFP technology for lithium-ion cells, enables Amara Raja to manufacture world class LFP cells in both cylindrical and prismatic form factors.

The scope of licensing provides access to cell technology IP, support in establishing Gigafactory facilities conforming to latest generation process technologies, integration with Gotion’s global supply chain network for critical battery materials and customer technical support for solution deployment, the Amara Raja Energy & Mobility subsidiary said in a release on Monday.

The technology transfer and service support will complement Amara Raja’s efforts to operationalise its Gigafactory manufacturing capacities and its advanced research and innovation centre, ‘ePositive Energy Labs’. Last year, Amara Raja had announced an investment outlay of ₹9,500 crore to establish the Amara Raja Giga Corridor in Telangana.

Amara Raja and Gotion are shareholders and board members in emerging lithium battery technology company of InoBat in Slovakia that is into advanced applications such as electric aviation and developing a robust ‘Cradle to Cradle’ ecosystem of battery value chain, the company said.

