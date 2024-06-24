GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amara Raja arm inks pact to license Gotion’s LFP tech for lithium-ion cells 

Published - June 24, 2024 10:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) has signed a technical licensing agreement with Gotion High-Tech Co. subsidiary GIB EnergyX Slovakia s.r.o. to get access to Gotion’s LFP technology for lithium-ion cells.

The agreement, as part of which GIB EnergyX will license Gotion’s LFP technology for lithium-ion cells, enables Amara Raja to manufacture world class LFP cells in both cylindrical and prismatic form factors.

The scope of licensing provides access to cell technology IP, support in establishing Gigafactory facilities conforming to latest generation process technologies, integration with Gotion’s global supply chain network for critical battery materials and customer technical support for solution deployment, the Amara Raja Energy & Mobility subsidiary said in a release on Monday.

The technology transfer and service support will complement Amara Raja’s efforts to operationalise its Gigafactory manufacturing capacities and its advanced research and innovation centre, ‘ePositive Energy Labs’. Last year, Amara Raja had announced an investment outlay of ₹9,500 crore to establish the Amara Raja Giga Corridor in Telangana.

Amara Raja and Gotion are shareholders and board members in emerging lithium battery technology company of InoBat in Slovakia that is into advanced applications such as electric aviation and developing a robust ‘Cradle to Cradle’ ecosystem of battery value chain, the company said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.