Hetero unveils Favivir 800/200 pack

HYDERABAD

25 September 2020 22:57 IST

Generic pharma firm Hetero has introduced Favivir 800/200, a pack containing 16 tablets of Favipiravir 800 mg and two tablets of Favipiravir 200 mg, for treatment of mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19 patients. This follows DCGI approving higher strength of Favipiravir (800 mg) and is aimed at enhancing patients’ adherence to the treatment regimen. The pack is priced at ₹2,640, the company said.

