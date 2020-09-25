Business

DRL launches generic of Precedex

Dr. Reddy’s has unveiled Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Hospira’s Precedex (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, in the U.S. Used for sedation of patients, the Precedex brand and generic market had U.S. sales of about $210 million MAT for the 12 months ended June 2020, DRL said.

