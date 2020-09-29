Business

Sigachi files DRHP for IPO

?Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 29 September 2020 22:50 IST
Updated: 29 September 2020 23:07 IST

 

Cellulose-based excipients manufacturer Sigachi Industries has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an IPO to raise about ₹60 crore. The IPO is for a fresh issuance of up to 28,41,500 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each. The net proceeds are for expansion of production facilitiest Dahej and Jhagadia in Gujarat between FY21 and FY22 as well as for general corporate purposes.

