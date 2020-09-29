Business

Sigachi files DRHP for IPO

 

Cellulose-based excipients manufacturer Sigachi Industries has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an IPO to raise about ₹60 crore. The IPO is for a fresh issuance of up to 28,41,500 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each. The net proceeds are for expansion of production facilitiest Dahej and Jhagadia in Gujarat between FY21 and FY22 as well as for general corporate purposes.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 11:07:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/for-business-pages-brieflysigachi-files-drhp-for-ipo/article32726381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story