For business pageJayem forms a company to develop electric drives

Jayem to use Tata funds to develop EV drives

Jayem Automotives has transferred the ₹10 crore, contributed to it by Tata Group’s chairman emeritus Ratan N. Tata, to a technology firm that will develop electric drive systems. The contribution was made in February for early development of electric cars and was held as preference shares by Jayem. With opportunities expanding, Jayem said it had decided to form a separate entity using the funding.

Jan 17, 2020

