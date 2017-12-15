Footwear, leather to get ₹2,600 crore

The Cabinet approved a ₹2,600 crore special package for the leather and footwear sector to help generate 3.24 lakh jobs in the next three years.
“The scheme would lead to development of infrastructure for the leather sector, address environment concerns specific to the leather sector, facilitate additional investments, employment generation and increase in production,” an official release said. It also said enhanced tax incentive would attract large scale investments in the sector.
