Footwear brand Solethreads plans offline retail expansion

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 27, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Solethreads, a casual footwear brand said it was expanding retail presence in tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to increase its footprint in the country.

Retail expansion has been planned in cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Pune and Chandigarh.

Having placed its products in more than 400 multi-brand outlets since early this year, the firm is targeting to have presence in more than 2,000 stores by the end of this financial year, an official said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm aims its range to be made available in 100 cities of India.

“This year our revenue grew more than times in multi brand outlets, by adopting agile supply chain methodologies and consistent design innovations, which makes for a high growth retail partnership,” said  CEO & Founder Sumant Kakaria.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We have also forayed into large format retail with Metro Shoes, and it has been a very successful partnership with our products already available at over 200 of their stores pan India,” he said.

It is now targeting to penetrate into large format retail stores and specialty retail as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app