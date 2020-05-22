Business

FM wants banks to slash lending rate after RBI’s action

Discusses credit flow in meeting with PSB chiefs

Hours after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced interest rates, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conveyed to public sector banks in no certain terms that the government expected banks to reduce lending rates, which was required to kick start the economy.

The Finance Minister met the chief executives of PSBs over video-conferencing in a pre-scheduled meeting to review credit flow to productive sectors of the economy.

“The FM wants interest rate transmission. She wanted banks to cut rates as quickly as possible so customers are benefited,” said the chief executive of a public sector bank who attended the meeting. “The Finance Ministry is aware that transmission of interest rates has not happened fully,” the official told The Hindu. Bankers said lending rates are set to come down after Friday’s RBI rate cut. Some of the large lenders, including SBI, convened a meeting of the asset-liability committee to take a view on the interest rates.

According to bankers, the FM tried to understand the ground situation as far as lending was concerned, and wanted to ensure that the loan guarantee scheme for MSMEs reached all entities needing it.

“Since March 1, banks have sanctioned ₹6 lakh crore of loans. Our bank has sanctioned ₹15,000 crore, of which ₹12,000 crore has been disbursed. Over 1.36 lakh customers have been benefited,” said A.K. Goel, MD and chief executive officer of UCO Bank.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 10:32:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/fm-wants-banks-to-slash-lending-rate-after-rbis-action/article31653142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY