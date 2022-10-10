FM to woo investors, meet Yellen during U.S. visit

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin an official visit to the U.S.A. on Tuesday to participate in a host of critical bilateral and multilateral meetings, including the annual meets of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

Ms. Sitharaman will also interact with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President David Malpass, separately, to discuss issues of mutual interest, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

During the latter half of her visit, Ms. Sitharaman will hold two round-table meetings with major U.S. investors who are members of the U.S. India Business Council and the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India’s policy priorities, and [deliberating] on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination,” the Ministry said, adding that the Minister would also address leading thinktank Brookings Institution, and the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at the John Hopkins University.

Besides, the Minister will also hold one-on-one interactions with the heads and leaders of the OECD, European Commission and the UNDP, while participating in several bilateral meetings with countries that include Iran, Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Netherlands, South Korea, Egypt, Bhutan, Mauritius, New Zealand and Australia.