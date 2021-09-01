FM to chair GST Council Meeting on Sept. 17

New Delhi

01 September 2021 22:49 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 45th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council on September 17 at Lucknow, the Ministry said late on Wednesday.

The Minister, who chairs the Council, had assured States that a special meeting of the Council would be held to discuss issues related to GST compensation due to them. The agenda for the September 17 meeting could not be ascertained at the time of going to press.

