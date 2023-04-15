FM Sitharaman meets her Indonesian counterpart Mulyani Indrawati

April 15, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - Washington

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has met her Indonesian counterpart Mulyani Indrawati and they agreed to collaborate on areas important for developing economies, an official said.

Ms. Indrawati extended her support to India's presidency of the G-20 and "agreed to collaborate on areas important for emerging market developing economies", the Finance Ministry official said following the two leaders meeting on April 14.

Indonesia was the president of the G-20 last year.

Both the leaders are here to attend the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.