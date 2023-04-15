ADVERTISEMENT

FM Sitharaman meets her Indonesian counterpart Mulyani Indrawati

April 15, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - Washington

Indonesian PM Mulyani Indrawati extended her support to India's presidency of the G-20 and "agreed to collaborate on areas important for emerging market developing economies"

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Indonesia Finance Minister Ms. Mulyani Indrawati on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings 2023, in Washington D.C. on April 14, 2023. Photo: @FinMinIndia/Twitter

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has met her Indonesian counterpart Mulyani Indrawati and they agreed to collaborate on areas important for developing economies, an official said.

Ms. Indrawati extended her support to India's presidency of the G-20 and "agreed to collaborate on areas important for emerging market developing economies", the Finance Ministry official said following the two leaders meeting on April 14.

Indonesia was the president of the G-20 last year.

Both the leaders are here to attend the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

