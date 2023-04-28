FM releases veteran former banker Vaghul’s book ‘Reflections’

April 28, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday released ‘Reflections’, a book authored by eminent banker Narayanan Vaghul, in Mumbai.

The book carries a vivid account of Mr. Vaghul’s experiences spanning several decades in India’s financial sector.

The FM commended Mr. Vaghul for his extensive experience in banking, his leadership qualities, integrity and fearlessness.

She also recognised his contributions to mentoring leaders, which had left a “lasting impact.”

“It’s a fascinating historical piece,” she said.

Considered as the architect of modern banking in India, Mr. Vaghul’s book recounts the dramatic, humorous, and often momentous events throughout his illustrious career.

Packed with fascinating anecdotes, the book touches upon various initiatives that he was privileged to have been part of.

Narayanan Vaghul, author of ‘Reflections’, said, “It was Ajay Piramal’s persistence and encouragement that pushed me to pen down my memoirs spanning over seven decades.”

“My career was characterised by a series of serendipitous events and I am pleased to offer this book – an anthology of my own experiences – as the buttress of my point of view. India is at present among the fastest growing economies in the world and we have not only withstood severe turbulence from time to time, but also shown remarkable resilience in overcoming such crises and regaining our stability while retaining a strong link to our traditions.”

“Today, it is even more imperative for key leaders to come together and pass on the value systems to the younger generation that will form the bedrock of society in the years to come. The revival of value learning in the education curriculum, in my opinion, will be a catalyst in helping the Indian economy achieve its full growth potential,” he added.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, who had organised the book release function, said, “Mr. Vaghul is considered as the Bhishma Pitamah of banking in India and the journey of his life epitomises selfless service, nation building, mentorship and women empowerment.”

“I believe the learnings from his journey are of immense relevance for younger generations. His strong belief in the inherent strengths of value systems are truly reflected, both in his various professional and personal endeavours,” he said.

“’Reflections’, replete with insights and anecdotes, gives us the food for thought to prepare ourselves for the goals to be achieved in the future, both individually and collectively,” he added.