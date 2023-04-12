HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, IMF’s Gita Gopinath meet in U.S., discuss debt vulnerabilities

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is leading a high-powered Indian delegation to attend the annual Spring Meeting of the IMF and the World Bank

April 12, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - Washington

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with the First Deputy Managing Director of IMF Gita Gopinath on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2023 in Washington DC on April 11, 2023. Photo: @FinMinIndia/Twitter

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with the First Deputy Managing Director of IMF Gita Gopinath on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2023 in Washington DC on April 11, 2023. Photo: @FinMinIndia/Twitter

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 11 had a meeting with Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during which they discussed debt vulnerabilities and other issues.

ALSO READ
India G20 presidency aims to develop common framework to deal with crypto risks: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Ms. Sitharaman is leading a high-powered Indian delegation to attend the annual Spring Meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Ms. Sitharaman congratulated Ms. Gopinath for accelerating India’s work on the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable along with the World Bank and reiterated India's commitment to foster efforts to address growing debt vulnerabilities, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet after the meeting.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister noted IMF's concerns on key downside risks to the economy including financial sector stress, rising real interest rates, elevated debt, inflation, geo-political fragmentation, and faltering growth in China, as highlighted in World Economic Outlook World Economy Outlook.

Ms. Gopinath congratulated the minister on the fruitful discussions that translated the February consensus on the need for a globally coordinated policy response on Crypto Assets into an agreed set of guiding principles and an action plan on crypto assets, the ministry said in a tweet.

Ms. Sitharaman acknowledged IMF's support to the G20 Presidency of India in the form of inputs towards developing evidence-based policy guidance.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.