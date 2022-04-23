FM discusses MRO growth potential, aircraft leasing with Boeing Defense CEO

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Boeing Defense CEO Ted Colbert and discussed opportunities for investments and growth in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) and aircraft leasing in India.

The Finance Minister is visiting the U.S to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr Ted Colbert, President & CEO @BoeingDefense, to discuss opportunities for investments and growth in #MRO and aircraft leasing," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Mr. Colbert mentioned that Boeing is expanding its India operations and is committed to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He also expressed that due to the reforms undertaken by the government, India has the potential to become a global MRO hub.