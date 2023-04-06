Flowace to enable firms to automate management of office hours

April 06, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

Flowace, a platform for employees’ productivity measurement, analysis, upskilling and growth, said it would provide companies with tools to automate the management of office hours. “The tool provides companies of a holistic view of how their teams perform and guide employees who feel they need to upskill,” the company said.

Flowace is a fully automated tool that allows employers to study employee activity across digital devices. Its AI platform integrates all the employee activity on a dashboard for better analyses of productivity, the firm said.

Tarun Kodnani, co-founder, Flowace said, “We are not an employee monitoring or micromanagement tool. We help employees to overcome their inefficiencies and businesses to harness the potential of their human resources.”

“Our platform is primarily used in service industries where the clients are billed based on the number of hours spent on a particular project. The project teams can map the progress of staff and auto-assign projects depending on the time spent on each task and reduce redundancies.”