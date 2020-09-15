Flipkart’s sales event to create ‘70,000 jobs’

15 September 2020 22:44 IST

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace, hopes to generate more than 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as the e-tailer gears up for its annual festive sale event, Big Billion Days.

While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart’s supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart’s seller-partner locations and kiranas.

This, in turn, is expected to create jobs in ancillary industries, including vendor locations and freight partners as the entire ecosystem scales up for the season, as per a company statement.

“Flipkart understands the importance of festivities in the lives of our consumers and ecosystem partners. By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale businesses during this time, we’re doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy,” said Amitesh Jha, senior VP, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.

Flipkart is currently undertaking training programes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.