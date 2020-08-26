Flipkart will transition to 100% e-vehicles by 2030

Flipkart, India’s home-grown e-commerce marketplace on Tuesday announced it will transition to 100% electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 by joining the Climate Group’s global electric mobility initiative, EV100.

EV100 brings together companies committed to accelerating the transition to EVs and making electric transport the new normal by 2030, a statement from Flipkart said.

As part of this commitment and to support wider adoption of EVs, Flipkart is planning a phased integration of EVs into its entire fleet (directly owned or leased corporate fleets) by 2030. This will be done through placing requirements in service contracts, installing charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain premises, conducting awareness programmes and incentivising delivery executives towards the use of electric vehicles, as per the company.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “As a home-grown company, we always pride ourselves in making e-commerce more inclusive, progressive and impactful for all our stakeholders, which also includes communities and the planet. Our commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative ties in with this larger vision of environmental sustainability and allows us to learn from the most forward-thinking global perspectives as part of the EV100 ecosystem.”