Flipkart Wholesale to serve kiranas, MSMEs

02 September 2020 22:18 IST

Aims to onboard 50 brands, over 250 local manufacturers in two months

Flipkart on Wednesday unveiled Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B marketplace. Accessible to retailers via an app, it aims to rope in over 300 strategic partners and have over two lakh listings in two months. It will onboard 50 brands and 250 local manufacturers. in the coming days, as per a company statement.

Flipkart Wholesale is a one-stop solution for the retail ecosystem which will offer Indian businesses’ products. The platform is currently available for fashion retailers, especially footwear and apparel, in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Delhi with plans to expand to Mumbai as well.

By the year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand to 20 more cities and in categories such as Home and Kitchen, and Grocery. Adarsh Menon, senior VP and head, Flipkart Wholesale, said, “we will focus on meeting kiranas’ and MSMEs’ needs by offering them a wide selection and significant value.’’

