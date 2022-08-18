Flipkart Ventures to invest $5,00,000 in six early-stage start-ups

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Flipkart Ventures, the $100 million venture fund set up by Flipkart, said on Thursday it would be investing about $5,00,000 in six start-ups across areas such as robotics, AI and personalisation and metaverse applications.

As part of the ‘Flipkart Leap Ahead’ accelerator programme, the six start-ups together will receive an equity investment of about $5,00,000 from Flipkart and undergo a mentorship programme delivered through a customised curriculum designed by Bain & Company.

The start-ups — Dopplr, Livwell, LogisticsNow, NeuroPixel.AI, Rightbot Technologies, and Sellerapp — were selected after a rigorous selection process that involved multiple rounds of evaluation based on objective criteria, by a board of cross functional leaders at Flipkart and the Flipkart Ventures team, according to a statement.

Under the programme, Flipkart aims to provide early-stage start-ups with mentorship and guidance to grow, scale, and build disruptive innovations that solve for Digital India.

“At the end of the programme, the start-ups will be able to present their ideas, fine-tuned over the course of the 16-week mentorship training, to potential investors and industry leaders on a Demo Day,” Flipkart Ventures added.