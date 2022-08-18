Business

Flipkart Ventures to invest $5,00,000 in six early-stage start-ups

Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Flipkart Ventures, the $100 million venture fund set up by Flipkart, said on Thursday it would be investing about $5,00,000 in six start-ups across areas such as robotics, AI and personalisation and metaverse applications.

As part of the ‘Flipkart Leap Ahead’ accelerator programme, the six start-ups together will receive an equity investment of about $5,00,000 from Flipkart and undergo a mentorship programme delivered through a customised curriculum designed by Bain & Company.

The start-ups — Dopplr, Livwell, LogisticsNow, NeuroPixel.AI, Rightbot Technologies, and Sellerapp — were selected after a rigorous selection process that involved multiple rounds of evaluation based on objective criteria, by a board of cross functional leaders at Flipkart and the Flipkart Ventures team, according to a statement.

Under the programme, Flipkart aims to provide early-stage start-ups with mentorship and guidance to grow, scale, and build disruptive innovations that solve for Digital India.

“At the end of the programme, the start-ups will be able to present their ideas, fine-tuned over the course of the 16-week mentorship training, to potential investors and industry leaders on a Demo Day,” Flipkart Ventures added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2022 8:23:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/flipkart-ventures-to-invest-500000-in-six-early-stage-start-ups/article65783760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY