Flipkart unveils new logo for eKart
.
eKart Logistics, the logistics and supply chain arm of Flipkart, unveiled a new brand logo after the company started offering its services to external clients this year.
“The new brand logo depicts our vision of becoming synonymous with the growth engines of commerce in India,” Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer at eKart, said,
The new logo would be visible across touchpoints, including packaging on customer orders, delivery vehicles, bags, and branded t-shirts/attire of the delivery and installation personnel of eKart, said the company in a statement.
