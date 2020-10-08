Flipkart trains sellers ahead of sale event

Bengaluru

Flipkart, India’s home-grown e-commerce marketplace, introduced a comprehensive learning and development programme for its pan-India seller base to apprise them with best practices and insights to boost their business during the upcoming festive season.

This year, the training programme saw a four-time increase in participation from sellers in comparison to 2019. Sellers from smaller cities such as Vadodara, Nashik, Ernakulam, Agra, Rajkot, Mathura and Thiruvanthapuram attended the event for the first time, owing to the virtual learning set-up, allowing attendees to log-in from anywhere in the country, said Flipkart in a release.

