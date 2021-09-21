Business

Flipkart to hold Big Billion Days from October 7 to 12

Flipkart will hold the 8th edition of its annual sale event ‘The Big Billion Days’, between October 7 and 12. This year’s event would bring forth new opportunities for home grown brands, sellers and consumers from metros to Tier 2 cities and beyond, the company said.

TBBD would also feature a host of new launches, games, interactive videos, live streams and rewards, it said.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “In collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we’ve worked towards creating opportunities that revitalise consumer sentiment in these challenging times. The country has greatly embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half.”


