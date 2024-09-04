GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flipkart to hire more than one lakh staff this festive season

Updated - September 04, 2024 11:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Flipkart, the home-grown e-tailer, has decided to ramp up its workforce by hiring over 1 lakh delivery people across over 40 cities during this festive season.

These roles would encompass various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners and delivery drivers, said the company.

Ahead of its planned discount sales, Flipkart has also launched 11 new fulfilment centres across nine cities, bringing the total number of such centres in the country to 83.

Published - September 04, 2024 11:47 pm IST

