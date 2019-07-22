Flipkart simplifies norms for onboarding sellers

Flipkart has revamped and simplified its onboarding process to make things easy for its first-time vendors, who are new to the digital environment. The e-tailer has set up 13 regional teams that will assist sellers, from small towns across the country, list their products on the platform and reach out to over 150 million customers. “By revamping our onboarding process and simplifying the number of steps, we are making it easier for sellers, no matter the size, to list on our platform and get started from day one,” said Nishant Gupta, head, marketplace business, Flipkart.
According to government estimates, there are nearly 60 million MSMEs in India, many of whom are restricted to their local markets due to difficulties in accessing resources.
