Flipkart sees growth in auto accessories

Traction in sales is concentrated specifically in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

February 15, 2022 23:46 IST

Bengaluru

Flipkart said it has been witnessing a steady growth in the sales of functional and superficial automobile accessories such as oils, lubricants, helmets, tyre air pumps, body covers, car electronics and air fresheners.

The e-tailer said ever since it made a debut into the auto category in 2018, the sales steadily gained momentum with an average annual growth of 50%.

“A general trend observed has been consumer inclination towards high-value products such as helmets, riding gear like sleeves and gloves, tyres, lubricants, car electronics and car cleaning stuff,” Flipkart said.

To keep up with the fast-tracked growth witnessed in this segment, Flipkart has onboarded various brands including Royal Enfield, TVS, Mi, Ambipur and BoAt. Brands across the fashion and sports domain such as HRX were also increasingly entering the auto accessory space as customers looked for lifestyle products, according to the e-tailer.

While traction in the auto segment was seen coming in from across the country, it was more specifically concentrated in the States of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Flipkart also observed riding and cleaning gear sales peak during winters and vehicle body covers during monsoons. This included winter riding gear such as gloves, arm sleeves and balaclava (masks), besides cleaning equipment, including car polish, car wax, wash cloths and scratch removers.

“We are also witnessing high traction from first time vehicle buyers aged between 18 and 25, who come to order helmets,” Flipkart added.